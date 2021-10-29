Advertisement

Truck breaks to pieces in Dane Co. crash

Firefighters respond to Dane Co. crash on Oct. 28, 2021.
Firefighters respond to Dane Co. crash on Oct. 28, 2021.(Belleville WI Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF MONTROSE, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle wreck in southern Dane Co. on Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital and left a small pickup in pieces on the side of the rural road.

Images released by the Belleville Volunteer Fire Dept. showed the truck’s bed laying several feet from the body of the pickup with more debris scattered alongside them. Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Co. Hwy. PB near Montrose Rd., shortly before 6 p.m. on reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

When firefighters arrived, they learned that only two vehicles, the truck and a small sedan, had been involved. Two people were treated on the spot while a third person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the post noted.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, the fire dept. added. No details about how it occurred have been released. One of the pictures shared by firefighters appeared to show them cutting a door off the truck to help deputies gain access to it.

10/28/2021 Town of Montrose Multi Vehicle Crash with Injuries At approximately 5:55pm on Thursday evening we were...

Posted by Belleville WI Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, October 29, 2021

The fire department also used the post to urge drivers to slow down and be ready to stop when they see emergency workers on the side of the road. The agency noted that several cars whizzed by fire trucks and firefighters who were trying to guide traffic, saying it “adds additional risks to drivers and emergency crews on scene.”

