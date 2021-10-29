University of Wisconsin Homecoming festivities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Madison celebrates homecoming Friday, ahead of the Badgers taking on Iowa Saturday.

The festivities begin at 5:00 a.m. on Bascom Hill, where flamingos are placed on the hill, each representing a donation to the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

The Multicultural Yard Show begins at 4:30 p.m. at Shannon Hall, followed by the Homecoming Parade at 5:30, which marches down State Street.

The Halloween Showcase begins at Union South at seven, while the Block Party starts up at Alumni Park to close out the homecoming festivities.

For more details on Friday’s event, visit the Homecoming Committee website.

Friday will have a few road closures throughout the evening. Langdon Street between North Lake Street and Wisconsin Avenue will close first as a staging area. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and use the route of Langdon Street to Wisconsin Avenue to West Gilman Street to State Street to North Lake Street. For a map of the closures, visit the city’s website.

