UW Health treats first patient in U.S. with cell therapy for heart disease

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin man became the first patient in the nation last week to undergo investigational cell therapy for heart disease, UW Health announced Friday.

Donald Krause has a heart condition called myocardial ischemia (CMI), which UW Health explained is when blood flow to the heart is reduced and prevents the heart muscle from receiving enough oxygen.

The Appleton man volunteered to be party of a cell therapy trial at University Hospital after all other therapies failed to stop his symptoms, the health system explained.

Dr. Amish Raval, interventional cardiologist at UW Health, noted that if this treatment is successful, it could become the first cell therapy of its kind for heart disease and a “gamechanger” for patients in general.

“Our hope is that the addition of CardiAMP cell therapy to the best therapeutic options currently available for CMI will help improve the quality of life for patients like Mr. Krause and the tens of thousands of other people who are diagnosed each year,” Dr. Raval said.

Krause, who plays the French horn and is a musical conductor, said the treatment could not only help him play music for years to come, but help others suffering from heart disease.

“I’m 81 years old now, but I’d like to play my French horn until I’m at least 91, and maybe even 101,” said Krause. “Music is obviously very important to me, but so is good health. I’ve seen a lot of people die from heart disease over the years, and I hope that my participation in this trial today might help many thousands of people in the future.”

The treatment uses a patient’s own bone marrow cells through a minimally invasive procedure, UW Health added. Patients are usually treated and discharged from the hospital the morning after the procedure.

The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Trial is expected to enroll up to 343 patients at up to 40 centers nationwide.

