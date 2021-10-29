Waiting until Black Friday to start holiday shopping could mean missing out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday shopping season has already begun for many retailers.

Supply chain issues, labor shortages, and shipping delays are all things that could have a major impact on your ability to get what you want and need this holiday season. This year, waiting until Black Friday to start your shopping could mean missing out.

Toyland is officially open inside Blain’s Farm and Fleet and it took extra thought and planning to make it happen.

“We planned way ahead. We knew we were going to experience issues well in advance. We brought in toys early so we’d be able to have them for our neighbors,” said Kristen Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer.

Even with early planning many stores are still waiting for certain items to come in. “These are some items we believed would be here but then the supplier had trouble…usually they’re still sitting at the port right now,” said Stewart.

The challenges aren’t just hitting retail chains. Jennifer Wuebben is the owner of Tradition Market. Tradition is a clothing boutique for women and children in Middleton. “Typically on a normal year we would kind of take things as we need them.. Vendors would actually be asking us when do you want this shipped. You want it shipped as close as you can to when you’re actually going to sell an item.” Wuebben says right now she’s asking vendors to ship immediately.

This year holiday shopping comes with no guarantees. “Don’t wait for the deals this year. That’s a typical Black Friday experience but if there’s something you see and love in the store...go and get it,” said Wuebben.

Consumer experts say act now and don’t delay on getting the perfect gift. The sooner you start shopping, the better chance you have of finding what you’re looking for.

“Get in early or potentially miss out. I don’t think there’s gonna be a lot of companies with the ability to do a big blow out sale at the end of November …inventory won’t allow that,” said Prof. Cliff Robb, UW-Madison consumer science.

Before heading out to shop, have back up items in mind if what you’re looking for becomes unavailable and expect that some items might come at higher prices if inventory gets low.

