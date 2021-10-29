We know it’s cute, but not all pets like costumes, Madison vet tech reminds owners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The spook-filled excitement of Halloween night can be a lot of fun for families, but it’s important to keep an eye on your furry family members during this holiday.

While many dogs, cats and other small critters don’t mind getting dressed up by their humans on Halloween, Madison College Animal Care Supervisor Melissa Hayden wants to remind pet owners that some do not.

Costumes can cause many pets unnecessary stress and anxiety.

“If left unattended they could actually ingest the costume and then we have issues that we see in clinic for foreign bodies and it’s a surgical repair most of the time. It can be very detrimental to your pet and costly as well,” said Hayden.

All the commotion of trick-or-treating can also be confusing and upsetting to pets.

“Doorbells ringing, scary costumes, lots of shrieking, loud voices, all of that can be very frightening, almost comparable to 4th of July. Some dogs become very anxious and excitable this time of year. For those dogs it’s just best to keep them in a quiet, secluded space in your home,” said Hayden.

Also keep those furry friends far away from any sweet treats. Chocolate contains theobromine, which is toxic to dogs and can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

“The other drug that we are very aware of this time of year is xylitol, sugar substitute that is in lots of gums and hard candies. So, if dogs ingest that it’s hard on their liver and we can see issues with seizing and those types of things, also very toxic,” explained Hayden.

Also make sure your pet has proper identification, like a tag and a microchip, in case they get lost.

