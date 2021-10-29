Advertisement

‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman

Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For hours on Friday afternoon, family and friends of Melissa Trumpy searched in the area between Freeport, Illinois and Shannon, Illinois.

“We’re searching in ditches, cornfields, woods, under bridges, in creeks,” said Ben Affrunti, a former boyfriend of Trumpy. “She deserved better than that. She really did.”

Affrunti, who shares children with Trumpy, says the past few days have been overwhelmingly difficult.

“I think that’s probably the hardest part: not knowing,” said Affrunti.

The family says the last time anyone spoke to her was on Tuesday evening. They received a phone call when Melissa did not show up for work on Wednesday morning.

FIND MELISSA: Family and friends tell me they’ve spent hours searching for Melissa Trumpy. They say they are desperate to bring her home one way or another.

The Carroll County Sherriff’s Office launched an investigation into her disappearance on Thursday.

“We started to trying to call and nobody could get a hold of her,” said Mandy Mboge, Trumpy’s sister.

Mboge describes her sister as fun, caring, and a wonderful mother to three.

“She’s happy, outgoing, and loving. She would do anything for anybody,” said Mboge. “We want her back. We want to bring her home one way or another.”

Trumpy is 37-years-old and described as standing 5′10″, weighing about 163 pounds and having blue eyes and blonde hair.

According to the Green County Sheriff, Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night in Monroe. Authorities believe she traveled to Shannon, Illinois that same evening.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office believes she was in a tan Toyota Tundra extended cab truck or a white Toyota Avalon four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the vehicles’ is urged to call the Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-STOP(7867). People can also call the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

