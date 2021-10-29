Wisconsin surpasses 790,000 COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin surpassed 790,000 COVID-19 cases Friday, inching the state closer crossing a new case threshold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Health Services’ data show the state is just under 10,000 coronavirus cases short of reaching 800,000.

Wisconsin broke 700,000 cases on Sept. 19. It’s likely the state will hit 800,000 by the end of next week at the current pace of new cases.

Health officials confirmed 2,215 new cases on Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up slightly to 1,852.

DHS also added eight new deaths on Friday because of the virus, bringing the total ever reported in Wisconsin up to 8,483.

Jefferson Co. reaches half vaccinated

Half of Jefferson County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Around 52.2% of residents in Jefferson Co. have received at least their first dose.

Overall in the state, 57.8% of residents have received at least their first vaccine and 55% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

So far this week, 17,466 doses have been administered.

