54-year-old Janesville man accused of 4th OWI citation

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 54-year-old Janesville man was arrested Friday evening on his fourth alleged operating while intoxicated citation.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to a trespassing complained at 338 Cherry Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed Brian A. Anderson drive and park at this location. Andersen approached the officers showing signs of impairment.

Following a sobriety test, Anderson was arrested for OWI- 4th offense. He was later taken to the Rock County Jail pending his initial appearance.

