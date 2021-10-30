Advertisement

54-year-old Janesville man accused of 4th OWI citation

Andersen approached the officers showing signs of impairment.
(KCRG)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 54-year-old Janesville man was arrested Friday evening on his fourth alleged operating while intoxicated citation.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to a trespassing complained at 338 Cherry Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed Brian A. Anderson drive and park at this location. Andersen approached the officers showing signs of impairment.

Following a sobriety test, Anderson was arrested for OWI- 4th offense. He was later taken to the Rock County Jail pending his initial appearance.

