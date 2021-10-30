Advertisement

850 Afghan refugees to settle in Wisconsin, state partner agency says

Afghan refugees stand outside housing in the Village, where they are temporarily living at the...
Afghan refugees stand outside housing in the Village, where they are temporarily living at the Ft. McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Ft. McCoy, Wis.(Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Afghan refugees are starting to leave military bases across the United States, and state officials say the moves will ramp up in the coming weeks.

According to the Jewish Social Services of Madison, one of the six refugee resettlement agencies in Wisconsin, 850 refugees will settle down in Wisconsin. Fifty of them will be in Madison.

Other destinations in the state are Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau and the Fox Valley area, according to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), which operates the state’s refugee programs.

Secretary Emilie Amundson said that many Afghans at the Fort McCoy army base were interested in staying in Wisconsin, even though Afghan communities are not as “robust” here as they are in enclaves in other parts of the country.

“Just through the grapevine, I’ve heard wonderful stories about folks being so impressed with how kind Wisconsinites are, how warm and welcomed they felt when they do leave base, when they do go out into community,” Amundson said.

Upon their arrival to the new cities, partner agencies will help families with tasks like employment. Amundson said many of them are in need of household items, as well as the warehouse space to hold donations.

“We need to build up that stockpile of couches and bedding and beds and mattresses so that when we get that call, saying ‘OK, we’ve got a family. They’re ready to be resettled,’ We can swoop in and get the stuff, furnish the apartment and welcome that family quickly, and we don’t have to wait,” Amundson said.

Dawn Berney, executive director of Jewish Social Services, said the best way to help new families in Madison is through gift cards for clothes and shoes.

Wisconsinites interested in helping can donate to any of the six refugee resettlement agencies in Wisconsin:

