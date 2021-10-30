Advertisement

A Chill in the Air for Halloween

Temperatures will top out near 50° for Halloween - getting cooler in the evening for Trick-or-Treaters!
Halloween comes with a CHILL in the air across southern Wisconsin
Halloween comes with a CHILL in the air across southern Wisconsin(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds were still around Saturday morning - preventing good viewing of the Northern Lights! Temperatures start in the upper 40s area-wide before climbing into the upper 50s later today. Sunshine will break out as the day wears on. Expect decreasing cloud cover throughout Saturday.

A clearer sky will allow temperatures to fall back into the lower 40s tonight. Sunshine returns for Halloween, but a strong cold front approaches from the NW. Highs climb into the lower 50s tomorrow, but a drop in temperatures is expected for next week. High-pressure moves in behind the front - leaving the sunshine.

However, highs all next week will hover in the lower - mid 40s. Morning lows will settle in the lower 30s and mid - upper 20s.

