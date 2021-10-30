Friday Football Blitz: Level 2 of playoffs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the UW-Madison Badgers are set to take on Iowa Saturday for their homecoming game, high school teams in Wisconsin are in Level 2 of the playoffs Friday night.

Sun Prairie is undefeated in the Division 1 and played Fond du Lac Friday night.

Another team NBC15 Sports had their eye on was Edgewood, who was looking to stay undefeated, who took on Kewaskum.

Both teams held their own, holding on for another perfect record.

