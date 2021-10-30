Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz: Level 2 of playoffs

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the UW-Madison Badgers are set to take on Iowa Saturday for their homecoming game, high school teams in Wisconsin are in Level 2 of the playoffs Friday night.

Sun Prairie is undefeated in the Division 1 and played Fond du Lac Friday night.

Another team NBC15 Sports had their eye on was Edgewood, who was looking to stay undefeated, who took on Kewaskum.

Both teams held their own, holding on for another perfect record.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz: Week 10
Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz: Week 9
Dave Richardson will retire as Head Football Coach following the 2021 football season.
Dave Richardson retiring from Verona after this season
Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz: Week 8