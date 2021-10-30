MPD: Gunshot victim arrives at area hospital following shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured after they were shot on Madison’s west side early Saturday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, at about 3 a.m., officers received multiple reports of shots fired and vehicles leaving the area of 6800 Park Ridge Drive.

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leave the scene with a gunshot wound victim.

The vehicle and 40-year-old victim drove to an area hospital, MPD said. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.