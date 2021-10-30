Advertisement

MPD: Gunshot victim arrives at area hospital following shots fired

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening wounds.
A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured after they were shot on Madison’s west side early Saturday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, at about 3 a.m., officers received multiple reports of shots fired and vehicles leaving the area of 6800 Park Ridge Drive.

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leave the scene with a gunshot wound victim.

The vehicle and 40-year-old victim drove to an area hospital, MPD said. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz
Generic image of crash scene
One of 2 killed in Sauk Co. crash was Baraboo student, others injured
Afghan refugees stand outside housing in the Village, where they are temporarily living at the...
850 Afghan refugees to settle in Wisconsin, state partner agency says
Students gear up for the UW-Madison homecoming parade Friday.
UWPD: Expect increased patrols on homecoming, Halloween weekend