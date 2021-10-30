Advertisement

Madison organization hosts Get Kids Outside event at Indian Lake County Park

Group works to get kids from urban areas into nature.
Local organization works to get kids out to experience more nature
(KEYC News 12)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The organization Outdoors 123 is hosting a Get Kids Outside event Saturday at Indian Lake County Park.

From one to four, over 30 kids will head out into nature with 15 volunteers and parents. They will get a chance to cook smores on a bonfire, go on a hike and enjoy a scavenger hunt. There will also be a series of nature activities, teaching the kids about the wildlife in the area.

The kids attending are from the Madison area, coming from several organizations, including the East Madison Community Center and Just Dane’s Mentorship Group.

The afternoon’s goal is to give kids from the city a chance to explore the great outdoors and take advantage of some of Wisconsin’s beautiful nature.

