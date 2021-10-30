MPD searching for suspect in Mineral Point KwikTrip robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an early Saturday morning robbery.

According to MPD, at about 3:40 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the KwikTrip located at 7502 Mineral Point Road.

The suspect entered the KwikTrip with a small black handgun and demanded cash. He then left the store on foot with an unknown amount of money.

A K-9 track was attempted but the suspect was not located, MPD said.

The suspect is a 6′2 light skinned Black male in his mid 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a black vest, black pants, black shoes and a blue mask.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.

