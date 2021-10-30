Advertisement

MPD searching for suspect in Mineral Point KwikTrip robbery

The suspect entered the KwikTrip with a small black handgun and demanded cash.
(The T&D)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an early Saturday morning robbery.

According to MPD, at about 3:40 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the KwikTrip located at 7502 Mineral Point Road.

The suspect entered the KwikTrip with a small black handgun and demanded cash. He then left the store on foot with an unknown amount of money.

A K-9 track was attempted but the suspect was not located, MPD said.

The suspect is a 6′2 light skinned Black male in his mid 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a black vest, black pants, black shoes and a blue mask.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

54-year-old Janesville man accused of 4th OWI citation
A gun and police tape.
MPD: Gunshot victim arrives at area hospital following shots fired
Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz
Generic image of crash scene
One of 2 killed in Sauk Co. crash was Baraboo student, others injured