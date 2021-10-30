Multiple shots fired into vehicle on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple shots were fired Friday afternoon into a vehicle on Madison’s far east side, according to Madison Police Department.

In an incident report, officers say they were called to the shots fired incident around 1:55 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Broadway between two parties that were arguing.

Multiple shots were fired into a person’s vehicle and police say both parties then left the area.

Police made contact with the alleged victim, who reported no injuries.

MPD is still searching for the suspect or suspects and believes this is an isolated incident. There is no further risk to the public.

MPD noted detectives are currently working on leads.

Anyone with information on this shots fired incident should call MPD or submit a tip to Madison Area Crimestoppers.

