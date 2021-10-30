Nice Looking Halloween Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A weak cold front moves through tonight. It will be moisture starved, but it will bring some periods of clouds, which could disrupt viewing of the Northern Lights at times. Temperatures down into the lower 40s. Halloween will see a few clouds early, then more sunshine returns. Highs a bit cooler in the lower 50s feeling even cooler with gusty northwesterly winds.

The first days of November will be on the quiet side. Temperatures will be cool despite a good amount of sunshine. Highs into the upper 40s Monday slip into the lower 40s by the middle of the week. Lows slide down into the middle 20s. Not much changes for the end of the week.

Weak weathermaker late next week and into the weekend may bring an isolated shower.

