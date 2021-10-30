A Not So Scary Halloween Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It was an ominous end to the week with rain, clouds, and gusty winds. That fright will push out as we move into the weekend and it’s just in time for all those Halloween activities. From the return of sunshine to warmer temperatures, the final days of October will be just what kids and adults want if they are going to be outside.

Don’t be discouraged if you wake up early Saturday and see mainly cloudy skies. While the rain has pushed out, the clouds will take a bit longer. Decreasing clouds are expected Saturday with a brightening of the skies as we move through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be a few degrees above normal for late October and top out into the middle and upper 50s. For those heading to the Badger game on this homecoming weekend, it will be a very normal October day. Don’t forget the light jacket and those sunglasses for when the sun pops out from time to time.

Clouds will give way to some partial sunshine as temperatures climb into the 50s. (WMTV)

If you are trick-or-treating Saturday night, skies will continue to clear as temperatures slip off to around 40 degrees. If the right conditions come together, southern Wisconsin may be greeted to the sights of the Northern Lights. The best chance of this will be in areas away from the city lights.

As for Halloween Sunday itself, it will likely be the pick day of the weekend even though temperatures will be slightly cooler in the lower 50s. The perk will be mostly sunny skies that shine across the area. Those trick-or-treating Sunday night will want to bundle up as overnight lows head down to around the freezing mark.

Most of southern Wisconsin in peak color. (WMTV)

Hopefully you have a great Halloween weekend. Whether you are dressing up or heading to the pumpkin patch, it should be a beautiful fall weekend. For those looking to see the fall color, this will likely be your last chance to do so. With most places around southern Wisconsin at peak color, it won’t last much longer.

