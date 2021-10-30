UFO Day returns to Belleville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The town of Belleville is bringing back UFO Day, Saturday.

The day of festivities includes a vendor show and 5k color run in the morning and a UFO Parade in the afternoon, capped off with a UFO Day Monster Costume Ball.

Kids are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes for the 1:00 p.m. parade, and get ready to gather candy. Adults can throw their costumes on for the ball at 7:30 that night, which will have live music and a costume contest.

UFO Day celebrates a UFO siting that occurred in Belleville, back in 1987.

For more details on the day, go to the Belleville Chamber of Commerce website.

