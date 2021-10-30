Advertisement

UWPD: Expect increased patrols on homecoming, Halloween weekend

Students gear up for the UW-Madison homecoming parade Friday.
Students gear up for the UW-Madison homecoming parade Friday.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With UW-Madison homecoming and Halloween overlapping on one weekend, campus police say they are increasing patrol.

Bands paraded around downtown Madison Friday. Saturday tens of thousands are planning to watch the Badgers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The UW-Madison Police Department will focus its patrols around residence halls and the unions, according to Marc Lovicott, director of communications.

He said there is some uncertainty about how big crowds will get on campus because the pandemic kept streets quieter than normal last year.

Lovicott said students got an email this week about best practices including alcohol consumption. He explained the “behavior-based” approach officers take on patrol.

“We’re looking for people who are doing things, drawing attention to themselves, doing something clearly illegal or doing something that’s endangering themselves or others,” Lovicott said. “Once we see those behaviors, we’ll intercede and check to make sure they’re 21. If they’re not, underage alcohol citations are likely possible.”

According to Lovicott, UWPD is on standby in case the Madison Police Department needs additional assistance.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

