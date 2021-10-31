Advertisement

35-year-old man killed in Milton rear-end crash

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed in a rear-end crash that took place in Milton Township Saturday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on N STH 26, north of N CTH N.

Investigation revealed that a 1990 Dodge W250 truck pulling a trailer was northbound on N STH 26, and as they began to turn into a driveway, a 2019 Hino 238 Commercial Box Truck rear-ended the trailer being towed by the Dodge truck.

The passenger in the 2019 Hino, a 35-year-old man from Fort Atkinson, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

N STH 26 was closed for about 5.5 hours during the investigation and towing operations; it was opened just before 9 p.m.

No identities have been released at this time..

