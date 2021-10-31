Advertisement

A Cool and Breezy Trick-Or-Treat Forecast

Evening wind chills are expected in the upper 30s and lower 40s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breezy and cool conditions are expected today as high pressure builds in from the west and a cold front slides off to the east. We will see some clouds hanging around early today but they will clear gradually through the morning. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning and only reach 50 for the high today. The wind will be northwesterly and will help usher in the cool temperatures. Conditions look pretty good for trick-or-treating late this afternoon and this evening with mainly clear skies but continued cool temperatures. The breeze will diminish a bit this evening but will still be strong enough to generate wind chills in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Cooler air will be settling in for the next several days with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. There is no rain expected through the week.

Mainly clear, but cool and breezy conditions are expected through the evening.
Mainly clear, but cool and breezy conditions are expected through the evening.(wmtv weather)
Lots of sun but cooler conditions are expected through the week.
Lots of sun but cooler conditions are expected through the week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High 50. Wind: Becoming Northwest 10-15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: Clear. Low: 32. Wind: Northwest 10-15.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 43.

