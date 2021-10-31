Advertisement

Current and former families file federal civil lawsuit against MMSD and former East High School teacher

David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of former and current Madison East High School families have filed a federal lawsuit against the school district and a former teacher.

Two current and seven former families filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against the Madison Metropolitan School District and former teacher David Kruchten.

Kruchten was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison for secretly recording students using hidden cameras during school field trips.

NBC15 has obtained a copy of the federal complaint, which seeks unspecified monetary damages.

In August, David Kruchten pleaded guilty to knowingly producing, distributing or possessing child pornography, as well as taking a minor across state lines for illicit sexual conduct. Following his release from federal prison, the 39-year-old Kruchten was ordered to spend the subsequent two decades on supervised release.

He had faced up to 50 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fine.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

Elephant at Circus World Baraboo
With or without animals? Circus industry leaders weigh in on future of acts
Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball...
NBA champion Bucks to visit White House on Nov. 8
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that...
Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight