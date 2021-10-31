Current and former families file federal civil lawsuit against MMSD and former East High School teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of former and current Madison East High School families have filed a federal lawsuit against the school district and a former teacher.

Two current and seven former families filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against the Madison Metropolitan School District and former teacher David Kruchten.

Kruchten was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison for secretly recording students using hidden cameras during school field trips.

NBC15 has obtained a copy of the federal complaint, which seeks unspecified monetary damages.

In August, David Kruchten pleaded guilty to knowingly producing, distributing or possessing child pornography, as well as taking a minor across state lines for illicit sexual conduct. Following his release from federal prison, the 39-year-old Kruchten was ordered to spend the subsequent two decades on supervised release.

He had faced up to 50 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fine.

