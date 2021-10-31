Advertisement

Halloween Trick-or-Treat safety

A few things to remember on during the holiday’s festivities.
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat(KY3)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The age-old tradition of Trick-or-Treating accompanies Halloween each year, and there are sure to be plenty of kids hitting the streets donning costumes this year around Madison.

While everyone enjoys a festive night out, folks at UW Health want to remind people of a few ways to keep everyone safe throughout the night.

The health system recommends accompanying younger Trick-or-Treaters and advises everyone to look out for distracted drivers. It is also essential to bring warm clothes and a flashlight for the night. Parents can also remind their kids not to eat any already open candy they receive and never get in a car with a stranger.

For drivers, remember there will be more pedestrians out, so stay alert and drive carefully.

These basic tips and reminders can help everyone enjoy a safe Halloween and a night filled with costumes and candy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that...
Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Local organization works to get kids out to experience more nature
Madison organization hosts Get Kids Outside event at Indian Lake County Park
Belleville celebrates UFO Day
UFO Day returns to Belleville