Halloween Trick-or-Treat safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The age-old tradition of Trick-or-Treating accompanies Halloween each year, and there are sure to be plenty of kids hitting the streets donning costumes this year around Madison.

While everyone enjoys a festive night out, folks at UW Health want to remind people of a few ways to keep everyone safe throughout the night.

The health system recommends accompanying younger Trick-or-Treaters and advises everyone to look out for distracted drivers. It is also essential to bring warm clothes and a flashlight for the night. Parents can also remind their kids not to eat any already open candy they receive and never get in a car with a stranger.

For drivers, remember there will be more pedestrians out, so stay alert and drive carefully.

These basic tips and reminders can help everyone enjoy a safe Halloween and a night filled with costumes and candy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.