Klarbrunn’s exclusive Wisconsin flavor raises $50K for Badgers Give Back program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Klarbrunn Sparkling Water, in partnership with University of Wisconsin Athletics, released an exclusive state of Wisconsin flavor, and donated $50,000 of the proceeds to the Badgers Give Back program. The Company presented a check to UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh during the Wisconsin Homecoming Football game Saturday.

The Badgers Gives back program helps encourage positive mental and physical health and nutrition habits in people of all ages within the community.

“Klarbrunn is proud to partner with Badgers Give Back and recognize the program’s ability to deliver immediate impact in the communities that have enjoyed Klarbrunn Sparkling for decades,” Tyler Hartmann, director of marketing for Klarbrunn said. “Local is important to us, and supporting the communities that have supported Klarbrunn is one of our top priorities.”

The exclusive Wisconsin flavor, Bucky’s Cherry Berry, is available in 12-pack 12-ounce cans at various retailers including Pick ‘n Save, Woodman’s Markets, Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Hy-Vee and Kwik Trip, Klarbrunn said.

