Advertisement

Klarbrunn’s exclusive Wisconsin flavor raises $50K for Badgers Give Back program

The Badgers Gives back program helps encourage positive mental and physical health and nutrition habits in people of all ages within the community.
Klarbrunn will be presenting a $50,000 check to Badgers Give Back in the first half of the...
Klarbrunn will be presenting a $50,000 check to Badgers Give Back in the first half of the Badgers vs. Iowa Football game on 10/30(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Klarbrunn Sparkling Water, in partnership with University of Wisconsin Athletics, released an exclusive state of Wisconsin flavor, and donated $50,000 of the proceeds to the Badgers Give Back program. The Company presented a check to UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh during the Wisconsin Homecoming Football game Saturday.

The Badgers Gives back program helps encourage positive mental and physical health and nutrition habits in people of all ages within the community.

“Klarbrunn is proud to partner with Badgers Give Back and recognize the program’s ability to deliver immediate impact in the communities that have enjoyed Klarbrunn Sparkling for decades,” Tyler Hartmann, director of marketing for Klarbrunn said. “Local is important to us, and supporting the communities that have supported Klarbrunn is one of our top priorities.”

The exclusive Wisconsin flavor, Bucky’s Cherry Berry, is available in 12-pack 12-ounce cans at various retailers including Pick ‘n Save, Woodman’s Markets, Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Hy-Vee and Kwik Trip, Klarbrunn said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck

Latest News

MPD: People generally ‘very well behaved’ during State Street Halloween celebrations
35-year-old man killed in Milton rear-end crash
🎃Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
Mainly clear, but cool and breezy conditions are expected through the evening.
A Cool and Breezy Trick-Or-Treat Forecast