Madison police issue more than 40 citations at State St. Halloween celebrations

Halloween in Mid Michigan
Halloween in Mid Michigan(Kaylie Crowe)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they gave out citations to more than 40 people in what was generally described as a calm Halloween-eve night in the State Street area.

The city has historically hosted a large downtown celebration, called Freakfest, on the Saturday closest to Halloween.

It was canceled for the second straight year due to continuing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people roamed the street in their game-day gear from the Wisconsin football game against Iowa instead of in costumes.

