Advertisement

MPD: People generally ‘very well behaved’ during State Street Halloween celebrations

Approximately 42 people were cited.
(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Street goers were generally ‘very well behaved’ during Saturday night Halloween celebrations, the Madison Police Department said early Sunday morning.

According to MPD, approximately 42 people were cited for violations such as drinking on the street or sidewalk, underage drinking, disorderly conduct, battery and urinating in public.

MPD thanked the Madison Fire Department, the UW Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County 911 and other city partners for their assistance in keeping people safe.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck

Latest News

35-year-old man killed in Milton rear-end crash
🎃Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
Mainly clear, but cool and breezy conditions are expected through the evening.
A Cool and Breezy Trick-Or-Treat Forecast
haunted baraboo
New book scaring up plenty of ghost stories coming out of Baraboo