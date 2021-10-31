Advertisement

Nice Halloween Evening

November Starts Monday
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful Halloween night is expected skies clear and colder temperatures move in.  Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees. This will set the stage for a beautiful first week of November with overall quiet weather sticking around.

The work week will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Colder temperatures are expected with highs only into the 40s and overnight lows into the 20s. Outside of a few clouds, no big concerns during this stretch.

There remains some question on what may develop next weekend. For now, have introduced a small chance of showers late Saturday and Sunday asa highs get back to around 50 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck

Latest News

Mainly clear, but cool and breezy conditions are expected through the evening.
A Cool and Breezy Trick-Or-Treat Forecast
Evening Forecast
Nice Looking Halloween Weekend
Halloween comes with a CHILL in the air across southern Wisconsin
A Chill in the Air for Halloween
Rain Moves Out
Better Looking Halloween Weekend