Nice Halloween Evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful Halloween night is expected skies clear and colder temperatures move in. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees. This will set the stage for a beautiful first week of November with overall quiet weather sticking around.

The work week will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Colder temperatures are expected with highs only into the 40s and overnight lows into the 20s. Outside of a few clouds, no big concerns during this stretch.

There remains some question on what may develop next weekend. For now, have introduced a small chance of showers late Saturday and Sunday asa highs get back to around 50 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.