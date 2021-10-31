Northern Lights Possible Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent solar flare will bring the chance to see the northern lights to southern Wisconsin. This will be one of the better chances to see the lights in quite some time. It is important to know that chance does not mean guarantee and a lot of things have to come together to see the lights. On top of that, you will need to do several things to increase your chances of seeing them.

NORTHERN LIGHTS: Our chance to see the Northern Lights will be over the next couple of hours. Remember to get away from... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Saturday, October 30, 2021

WHERE:

Pushing out of Canada and into the Great Lakes region. This includes all of Wisconsin! It is possible it could push as far south as the Ohio River Valley.

WHEN:

The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight. After midnight, the energy won’t be as strong. On top of that, cloud cover is expected to move in which will make it more difficult to see.

HOW TO SEE:

Events like this can sometimes not live up to the hype. To increase your chances of seeing the Northern Lights, you must get away from city lights and light pollution. It is also important to look to the north and be as far north as possible. To the visible eye it’ll most likely look like a ghostly green glow. In order to get a crisp, clear, and vibrant image you’ll need a camera with a longer exposure timer. Finally, be patient. If you are lucky you might just see a Halloween treat!

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.