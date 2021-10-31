Wisconsin Beef Council: Tailgate recipes for football season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The biggest games of the year deserve the best recipes. Whether the tailgate is in the parking lot, backyard, or home kitchen you’ll be the MVP with these great tailgating recipes.

Try this recipe at your next party. Ground Beef sausage joins other Mexican-style fillings for this cheesy party favorite.

INGREDIENTS

1 recipe Mexican-Style Beef Sausage

1/2 cup diced sweet onion

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons reduced-fat dairy sour cream

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt added black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup frozen corn

1 can (4 ounces) diced mild green chiles

2 fresh jalapeño peppers, trimmed, seeded and diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chile powder

1-1/2 cups reduced-fat shredded Mexican blend cheese

Garnish:

1 lime, cut into wedges

Serving Suggestion:

Tortilla chips or fresh tortillas (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat large oven-proof non-stick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add onion an oil; cook 5 minutes until onions are soft. Add Mexican-Style Beef Sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in sour cream and tomato paste. Cook’s Tip: Mexican-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves, 1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1-1/2 teaspoons chile powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Top beef with tomatoes, beans, corn, chiles, jalapeno peppers and cilantro. Sprinkle mixture with cumin and chile powder; top with cheese. Bake in 350F° oven 20 minutes or until cheese has melted and starting to brown. Remove skillet from oven. Garnish with squeeze of lime, as desired. Serve with chips or tortillas, as desired.

Wow your Big Game fans with this perfect on-the-go recipe. Ground Beef chili served in a bag of FRITOS® Corn Chips.

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, diced

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1-1/2 cups beer (12 ounce can)

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chiles

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

2 tablespoons cornmeal or masa harina

8 bags (1 to 2 ounces each) FRITOS® Corn Chips

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

COOKING:

Preheat large Dutch oven over high heat until hot. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil and Ground Beef. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stir occasionally. Work in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan and stewing the beef in it’s own juices. Remove beef; set aside. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil over high heat. Add onion; cook until evenly browned. Add cooked ground beef, chili powder, cumin, garlic and cayenne powder. Season with salt, as desired. Stir until combined. Stir in beer, tomatoes and tomato sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, cook 1 hour until chili thickens. Stir in cornmeal. If chili becomes too thick, add a little water. If chili is not thick enough, simmer until desired consistency is reached. Slice or fold open bags; spoon beef chili on top FRITOS® Corn Chips. Top each bag with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Allow to melt slightly, then serve and enjoy.



Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.