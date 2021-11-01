Average number of new COVID-19 cases plateaus in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of COVID-19 cases appears to be at a plateau Monday, according to data from the Department of Health Services.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows the current seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases is at 1,874. On Monday, health officials confirmed 1,130 new cases of the coronavirus.

After two sets of decreases in the average number of cases reported, from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29 and then Oct. 6 to Oct 22, the average number of cases has now remained stable.

Since Oct. 22, the average has remained within forty cases of Monday’s total as new cases continue to roll in.

Wisconsin will likely hit 800,000 total COVID-19 cases by the end of the week, as 794,533 have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

While the average number for new cases has been stable recently, the average number of deaths has fluctuated. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows sharp increases and decreases every few days over the past two months.

Zero deaths were added on Monday, dropping the average number of new deaths down to 13.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, DHS has not updated its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

