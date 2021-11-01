Advertisement

Average number of new COVID-19 cases plateaus in Wisconsin

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of COVID-19 cases appears to be at a plateau Monday, according to data from the Department of Health Services.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows the current seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases is at 1,874. On Monday, health officials confirmed 1,130 new cases of the coronavirus.

After two sets of decreases in the average number of cases reported, from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29 and then Oct. 6 to Oct 22, the average number of cases has now remained stable.

Since Oct. 22, the average has remained within forty cases of Monday’s total as new cases continue to roll in.

Wisconsin will likely hit 800,000 total COVID-19 cases by the end of the week, as 794,533 have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

While the average number for new cases has been stable recently, the average number of deaths has fluctuated. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows sharp increases and decreases every few days over the past two months.

Zero deaths were added on Monday, dropping the average number of new deaths down to 13.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, DHS has not updated its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
Dane Co., Madison extends mask mandate past Thanksgiving, Black Friday
Wisconsin surpasses 790,000 COVID-19 cases
Mary Keenan receives the COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, 2021. The Spanish world language teacher...
COVID-19 booster clinics set for Waunakee teachers
COVID-19 cases in Wis. children continue to drop