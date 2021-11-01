Advertisement

Car pulled from Lake Monona

Authorities pulled a sedan from Lake Monona, on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Authorities pulled a sedan from Lake Monona, on Monday, November 1, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are trying to determine how a sedan ended up in Lake Monona.

Authorities pulled the Toyota Corolla from the lake Monday morning. It was spotted off the Olin Park Boat Launch and towed back onto shore.

No one was in the vehicle at the time. Divers were also dispatched to search the water around where the car was located, but they did not discover any bodies or people nearby.

The Madison Police Dept. told NBC15 investigators plan to look into whether the vehicle had been stolen. No other information about its discovery was released.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Hubbard, according to the...
One person killed in Township of Hubbard crash
Cool temperatures are expected through the week with highs for the next four days only in the...
Chilly Temperatures Through the Week
McFarland police cancelled the alert just before 6:15 a.m. after she was found safe.
Missing McFarland woman found safe
As trick or treaters go door to door, the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections (DOC) is focusing on...
Dept. of Corrections performs annual Halloween home check on sex offenders