Car pulled from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are trying to determine how a sedan ended up in Lake Monona.

Authorities pulled the Toyota Corolla from the lake Monday morning. It was spotted off the Olin Park Boat Launch and towed back onto shore.

No one was in the vehicle at the time. Divers were also dispatched to search the water around where the car was located, but they did not discover any bodies or people nearby.

The Madison Police Dept. told NBC15 investigators plan to look into whether the vehicle had been stolen. No other information about its discovery was released.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.