Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe addresses calls for resignation

Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.(.)
By Elise Romas
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe is responding to calls for her to step down.

Wolfe said the claims against her are ‘not productive,’ ‘baseless’ and are motivated by partisan politics.

This comes a few days after the Racine County Sheriff, Christopher Schmaling, shared results of an investigation of a local care facility.

Schmaling said the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) broke the law during the 2020 election.

The Legislative Audit determined the WEC did not follow the law by telling elections officials not to send poll workers into nursing homes to assist residents with voting in 2020.

“I think it overlooks the fact that special voting deputies were not being allowed into facilities last year,” Wolfe said.

The decision was made due to the pandemic. Wolfe said the commission made up of three Democrats and three Republicans made that decision

“The commissions decisions were made bipartisan and unanimously in April of 2020 amongst the commission and it was made in a public meeting,” Wolfe said.

The WEC will discuss this and more and their next meeting on Dec. 1.

