Advertisement

Chilly Temperatures Through the Week

Conditions will be dry and sunny through the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breezy and cool conditions are expected today as high pressure builds in from the west and a cold front slides off to the east. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning and only reach middle 40s for highs today. The wind will be westerly and will help usher in the cool temperatures. The wind will also generate wind chills in the 30s through the afternoon. Cold overnight temperatures are expected through the week with lows in the 20s beginning Tuesday night. The cool air will be settling in through the week with highs in the 40s each day between now and Thursday. We will get back to near average highs through the weekend. There is no rain expected through the week.

Cool temperatures are expected through the week with highs for the next four days only in the...
Cool temperatures are expected through the week with highs for the next four days only in the 40s.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 46. Wind: West 10-15.

Tonight: Clear. Low: 33. Wind: West 10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 41.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

Wind Gusts
Nice Halloween Evening
Mainly clear, but cool and breezy conditions are expected through the evening.
A Cool and Breezy Trick-Or-Treat Forecast
Evening Forecast
Nice Looking Halloween Weekend
Halloween comes with a CHILL in the air across southern Wisconsin
A Chill in the Air for Halloween