Chilly Temperatures Through the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breezy and cool conditions are expected today as high pressure builds in from the west and a cold front slides off to the east. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning and only reach middle 40s for highs today. The wind will be westerly and will help usher in the cool temperatures. The wind will also generate wind chills in the 30s through the afternoon. Cold overnight temperatures are expected through the week with lows in the 20s beginning Tuesday night. The cool air will be settling in through the week with highs in the 40s each day between now and Thursday. We will get back to near average highs through the weekend. There is no rain expected through the week.

Cool temperatures are expected through the week with highs for the next four days only in the 40s. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 46. Wind: West 10-15.

Tonight: Clear. Low: 33. Wind: West 10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 41.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.