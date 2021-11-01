Advertisement

City of Madison: Turn in your jack-o-lanterns for compost material

Put your pumpkins in leaf piles, City of Madison says.
Put your pumpkins in leaf piles, City of Madison says.(City of Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Halloween is over, city officials are asking Madison residents to think twice before they throw away certain festive decorations.

The City of Madison is asking the public not to throw away their jack-o-lanterns, but instead leave them for city crews to collect for composting materials.

Streets Division employees will pick up pumpkins and other compostable decorations such as corn stalks and hay to turn into composting material.

Residents should take out any non-compostable items from their yard waste, including wire, tea candles and electric lights. Madisonians can then set the items on top of their leaf pile or bags.

The City has a full list of when to set the materials out on their website.

Residents can also bring the pumpkins and other yard waste to one of the Streets Division drop-off sites:

  • 1501 W. Badger Rd.
  • 4602 Sycamore Ave
  • 402 South Point Rd.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

A committee voted Monday to approve the placement of a Vel Phillips statue on state Capitol...
Committee approves Vel Phillips statue outside Wisconsin Capitol
Janesville’s first Chick-fil-A set to open Wednesday
Charlotte goes as an NBC15 meteorologist for Halloween.
SLIDESHOW: Halloween costumes from across South Central Wisconsin
Average number of new COVID-19 cases plateaus in Wisconsin