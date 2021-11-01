City of Madison: Turn in your jack-o-lanterns for compost material

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Halloween is over, city officials are asking Madison residents to think twice before they throw away certain festive decorations.

The City of Madison is asking the public not to throw away their jack-o-lanterns, but instead leave them for city crews to collect for composting materials.

Streets Division employees will pick up pumpkins and other compostable decorations such as corn stalks and hay to turn into composting material.

Residents should take out any non-compostable items from their yard waste, including wire, tea candles and electric lights. Madisonians can then set the items on top of their leaf pile or bags.

The City has a full list of when to set the materials out on their website.

Residents can also bring the pumpkins and other yard waste to one of the Streets Division drop-off sites:

1501 W. Badger Rd.

4602 Sycamore Ave

402 South Point Rd.

