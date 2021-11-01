Critical Missing Person alert issued for Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Milwaukee Police Dept. is asking for information on the whereabouts of a 22-year-old woman who has not been seen since Sunday evening.

Authorities issued a “Critical Missing Person” alert Monday morning for Kiara Perez-Rivera. She was last seen around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of N. 25th St. and W. Highland Ave.

Police described her as standing 5′1″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with black, shoulder-length hair. At the time she went missing, Perez-Rivera was wearing a white, knee-length dress with pink and gold flowers and black boots.

Kiara Perez-Rivera, 22 (Milwaukee Police Dept. via Atlas One)

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Dept. Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Dept. Dist. Three at 414-935-7232.

