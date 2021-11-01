Dept. of Corrections performs annual Halloween home check on sex offenders

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - As trick or treaters go door to door, the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections (DOC) is focusing on safety this Halloween and checking in on sex offenders living in the Madison area.

It’s something the DOC has done for 15 years, and they plan to continue each Halloween.

Agents say it’s all about safety and it’s an added layer of protection for trick or treaters asking for candy from neighbors, especially the ones they don’t know very well.

There are a few basic rules for registered sex offenders on Halloween.

- They must be inside their homes an hour before and an hour after trick or treat times.

- They cannot answer the door for kids.

- They cannot give away any candy.

- They cannot display Halloween decorations.

Dept. of Corrections agents are knocking on doors to make sure they’re following the rules.

“We want to make sure that we’re keeping the city itself safe. that the families out there in Dane County can enjoy their trick or treating and don’t have to worry about the sex offenders in the area,” Kelli Mach Muhle, a Probation Parole Agent said.

There are consequences if registered offenders break these rules. That can be anything from a warning to an arrest.

The DOC also encourages all parents to know where registered sex offenders live in their neighborhood before heading out for trick or treat next year. You can find that on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry web page. You can narrow your search down to a specific street.

The Janesville Police Dept. helped probation and parole agents carry out 75 home visits in that area of Rock County. Officers arrested three people for violations during those visits.

