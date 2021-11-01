Advertisement

DNR urges Wisconsin hunters to donate deer to those in need

The DNR works with partnering meat processors to distribute the donated mean to Wisconsin food pantries.
(WRDW)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging Wisconsin hunters to help support those in need this holiday season by donating Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program.

According to the DNR, approximately one in 12 Wisconsin households did not have enough food before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020; this number continues to rise.

The DNR works with partnering meat processors to distribute the donated meat to Wisconsin food pantries. Since their Deer Donation Program began in 2000, over 94,000 deer, equivalent to more than 3.8 million pounds of venison, has been distributed to Wisconsin food pantries.

“Whether by harvesting an extra deer or donating the only deer they shoot, Wisconsin hunters have the chance to support their communities during the holiday season,” said Sarah Wyrick, DNR Wildlife Damage Program Assistant. “We thank all deer hunters, meat processing and nonprofit partners who help make this program a success for those in need.”

How to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer: (according to Wis. DNR)

  1. Field dress your deer- handle the carcass with care.
  2. Register your deer through Game Reg- make a note of your registration confirmation numbers and keep it on hand with dropping off your dear.
  3. Test your deer for CWD if harvested from a CWD-affected county that requires testing before taking the deer to a processor.
  4. Call ahead- contact one of the participating processors before dropping off your deer to make sure they have space to accept it.
  5. Drop off your deer at a participating processor.

Those looking to support the program can also do so through a monetary donation when purchasing a hunting or fishing license or a Wisconsin State Park pass, the DNR said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

A committee voted Monday to approve the placement of a Vel Phillips statue on state Capitol...
Committee approves Vel Phillips statue outside Wisconsin Capitol
Janesville’s first Chick-fil-A set to open Wednesday
Put your pumpkins in leaf piles, City of Madison says.
City of Madison: Turn in your jack-o-lanterns for compost material
Average number of new COVID-19 cases plateaus in Wisconsin