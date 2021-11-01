Advertisement

Endangered missing person alert issued for McFarland woman

By Slone Salerno
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department has issued an endangered missing person alert for a 75-year-old woman missing from McFarland.

Police say Donna Johnson was last seen on Monday, November 1, around 2:30 a.m. She was leaving her apartment on the 4700 block of Burma Road on foot.

Donna does not have access to a vehicle, and police say she was not dressed for the weather. According to officials, she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

She’s described as a White woman standing 5′02″, weighing 125 lbs with white hair and green eyes.

Officials say this is no the first time Donna has wandered, and add she has dementia.

If you have any information on Donna’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at (608) 838-3151.

