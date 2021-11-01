Advertisement

Gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortages

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin gun dealers continue to struggle with keeping shelves stocked with ammunition.

Supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and increased demand for guns and ammunition has left shelves empty in some cases. And when a shipment does arrive at local gun stores, ammunition is quickly snapped up.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates about 8.4 million people bought a gun for the first time last year.

The FBI says one indicator of the surge in gun sales is that federal background checks for gun purchases climbed 40% last year to a record 39.7 million. In Wisconsin, the Department of Justice says background checks for handguns surged 174% last year from the previous year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

Kiara Perez-Rivera, 22
Critical Missing Person alert issued for Milwaukee woman
Authorities pulled a sedan from Lake Monona, on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Car pulled from Lake Monona
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Hubbard, according to the...
One person killed in Township of Hubbard crash
Cool temperatures are expected through the week with highs for the next four days only in the...
Chilly Temperatures Through the Week