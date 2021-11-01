I-39/90S to Beltline closure: Major delays expected Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An important note for drivers planning to take the Beltline on Tuesday. For all but the first couple hours of the day and into early Wednesday morning, the southbound ramp from I-39/90 to westbound U.S. 12/18 will be shut down.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation warns drivers to expect major delays on I-39/90 South as the interstate bottlenecks from four lanes to two for the four miles leading up to the Beltline interchanges.

It will be slow going on Stoughton Road as well, as that road will take much of the brunt of the redirected traffic. In addition to the signed detour, which will see vehicles go past the Beltline get off I-39/90 at the County N interchange (Exit 147) and then get back onto the interstate going north to return to their intended exit, WisDOT also recommends these alternate routes:

Exit 132 north of Madison to travel south on US 51.

Exit 135 A to US 151 south (East Washington Avenue) to US 51/Stoughton Road.

Exit 138 B for WIS 30 to US 51/Stoughton Road.

The exit ramp is expected to be closed from 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, through 5 a.m. on Nov. 3, WisDOT stated.

Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation map shows the alternate routes when I-39/90 South onto the Beltline. (WisDOT)

It explained the 27-hour closure would allow crews to complete their concrete paving operations more quickly and with less risk for the public. In all, it will also allow three lanes of I-39/90 to open sooner, adding that reconstruction work is expected to end in mid-November.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.