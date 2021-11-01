Janesville’s first Chick-fil-A set to open Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Chick-fil-A in Janesville is just days away. The fast-food restaurant plans to begin welcoming diners on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and will do so with its traditional First 100 Grand Opening celebrations.

The new franchise is located at 2627 Humes Road, putting it at the corner of Pontiac Drive and right next to the Blain’s Farm & Fleet. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and – like the rest of the chain – closed Sunday.

As part of its Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A will surprise 100 people who make an impact on the Janesville community with free food for a year. The store will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America, with the money going to fight hunger in the Greater Janesville area.

The store is still hiring and anyone looking to apply can do so here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.