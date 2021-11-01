Job fair works to combat labor shortage in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is organizing the Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair on Wednesday in an attempt to help businesses combat the labor shortage in the city.

The job fair will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn from 1:00-6:00 p.m. and feature over 40 booths.

At the job fair, there will be plenty of tools for potential employees. Visitors can bring a resume on a flash drive and receive help touching it up and polishing it before interviews. Staff will also help map the best fits for potential hires, matching skills and experience with the best fitting openings at the fair, showing job searchers where they may find the most success.

It is an ample opportunity for businesses in the area to fill positions. Chamber executive director Christina Williams says many employers are hurting for help.

“For some of the bigger businesses, they could hire 70 to 100 new people,” said Williams. “Everyone needs help; every industry really needs new hires.”

And small businesses are hurting too. According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, a survey in July found that 49% of small businesses are struggling to fill openings. It is a problem that Williams says is following many businesses into the fall.

“We typically have an expo in the fall, but this year we wanted to have a job fair and focus on helping businesses try and fill just a few of these many openings,” said Williams.

At the job fair, jobs range from retail and hospitality industry positions to openings for electricians and substitute teachers.

