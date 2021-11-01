Kal Penn announces engagement to longtime partner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Actor Kal Penn is marrying his longtime partner, Josh.

The couple first met 11 years ago in Washington, D.C., when Penn was working in the White House Office of Public Liaison during the Obama Administration.

The 44-year-old “Harold and Kumar” actor discusses his relationship in his new memoir, titled “You Can’t Be Serious.”

Penn told People magazine that he discovered his sexual orientation later in life, adding that he always felt supported by his parents and friends.

Penn said he kept his relationship quiet until now because his close family and Josh, whose last name was not revealed, do not love the attention.

