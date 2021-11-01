Manitowoc teen forgives homeless man that set her house on fire

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Sixteen-year-old Makayla Green said she forgave the homeless man that set her house on fire.

After Manitowoc police arrested 56-year-old Charles Cantrell III for the fire that destroyed a home on the 330-block of Mero Street last Monday, Makayla was able to talk with him on the phone.

RELATED: Arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house for family, $1,000 reward offered

Green was in the process of buying that vacant home. It was the home her grandmother grew up in, and she wanted to move her grandmother back there once the home was purchased and fixed up.

Green says when talking, he was crying and upset.

“The first thing he said is I am so so sorry and you could hear the tears and the cracking in his voice,” Green said. “I told him you know, I forgive you and this is your chance to turn your life around.”

Cantrell was identified based on tips police received after reports about the arson case. They say Cantrell admitted setting a fire to stay warm because he’s homeless but the fire spread out of control.

RELATED: Homeless man arrested for fire that destroyed 16-year-old’s dream of owning home

Authorities said the fire started in a detached building on the property of a vacant home then spread and caused damage to that home and neighboring, occupied homes.

“If you’re cold and you’re homeless don’t go into abandoned homes. You never know what they mean to someone, there are always other options,” she said.

Moving forward Green hopes to fix up the home, and says it might be possible thanks to all the donations and support she has received from her community.

CLICK HERE for a GoFundMe to help Makayla.

“I never knew how amazing this community was until I went through something like this,” she said.

Green will hold a fundraiser for the home, and the Manitowoc Police Department Sunday, Nov. 7 at Balde Farm LLC from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will have raffle baskets, food, a DJ, and a bounce house for kids. All has been donated from local businesses for the event.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.