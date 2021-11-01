Motorcycle rider dies in Grant Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old rural Cuba City man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle Friday when went off a Grant Co. highway and into the ditch, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ricky Heileman was heading south on Co. Road H shortly after 11 p.m. when his 2012 Harley Davidson drifted onto the gravel shoulder near Co. Road Z, in the Township of Hazel.

The motorcycle then went into the ditch and continued for more than 400 feet before crashing into a power pole. Heileman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was thrown off the bike in the process, the Sheriff’s Office statement said.

Emergency responders rushed him to Mercy Medical Center, in Dubuque, Iowa, where medical teams tried to save him. Heileman later succumbed to his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash remains under investigation, Sheriff Nate Dreckman added, noting it was the seventh deadly wreck in the county this year.

