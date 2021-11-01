Advertisement

New details, driver’s name released in Sauk Co. crash

A memorial set up at the scene of a deadly crash in the Town of Fairfield.
A memorial set up at the scene of a deadly crash in the Town of Fairfield.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOWN OF FAIRFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office offered new details about the Town of Fairfield crash that claimed the lives of two Baraboo High School students as well as the 20-year-old driver.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Atreyu E. Ortiz, adding that the rural Baraboo man, a former student at the high school was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sheriff Chip Meister, the preliminary investigation so far indicates that speed and driver strategy were behind the wreck. Investigators say the Friday night crash happened along Co. Hwy A when the 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, which had been heading north swerved right and went into the east side ditch. The spinning car then struck a tree, damaging the vehicle so much that emergency crews had to free them.

One of the 17-year-olds involved, who had been sitting in the middle of the back seat, died at the scene; while the girl who was riding in the front passenger seat died the following day. The other two people in the car, a another 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old passenger was identified as Roy Goodbear, of Madison.

The names of the three 17-year-olds have not been released. The Sheriff’s Office noted it has been in contact with the Baraboo School District about the crash.

On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs posted on Facebook, in part, “Our hearts are heavy with this devastating news, and we know the only way we will cope with this grief is to be together.”

Baraboo High School’s stadium was open Sunday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. to all students and families to gather for support. Student Services Staff and members of the Baraboo faith community were also there to provide grief counseling.

