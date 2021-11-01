November starts off with a Chill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mother Nature brings a chill to kick off the month of November! High temperatures run below-average (upwards of 10°) through Friday. Morning lows will dip into the 20s this week as well.

At least the rain is gone! Sunshine was noted all across southern Wisconsin on Monday. Clouds were advancing into the region from the North. Given a lack of any moisture, clouds won’t be dropping any rain (or snowflakes) in the near term. Lows fall into the upper 20s under a mainly clear sky. High-pressure builds in from the West tomorrow - keeping the sunshine around. Highs will only top out in the lower 40s.

The coolest air spreads over the Midwest on Wednesday. Madison will see highs in the mid 20s before only climbing to the lower 40s. Some places may struggle to reach 40°.

Sunshine continues for the remainder of the week with high-pressure overhead. The high slides East by the weekend. Southerly winds will nudge temperatures back into the 50s with morning lows above-freezing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.