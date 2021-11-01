Advertisement

One person killed in Township of Hubbard crash

By Slone Salerno
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF HUBBARD, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Hubbard, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle with two juvenile occupants was heading south on County Highway TW, just north of State Highway 33. They add the vehicle then went off the roadway into a ditch, hitting a pole.

The two occupants were airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries. One later died at the hospital, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

