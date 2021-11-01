Advertisement

Packers staying quiet on Bakhtiari’s status for Sunday

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he knows whether 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his 2021 debut Sunday at Kansas City.

He just isn’t planning to announce whether the 2020 All-Pro will be available to attempt to make the Chiefs have to prepare for either scenario.

Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 31.

LaFleur said the Packers hope to have 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry back at practice Thursday.

Adams went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

