Wis. attorney general unveils $115 million legislative package to reduce crime

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s attorney general released a package of legislation on Monday worth $115 million, aimed at reducing crime across the state.

Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the Wisconsin state Legislature needs to take steps forward to creating safer communities. The proposed investment is a portion of the state’s surplus and will go toward public safety and statutory changes.

“We must take swift, concrete action to reduce crime and strengthen communities,” Kaul said. “By fighting gun violence and other violent crime, bolstering our efforts to address the opioid epidemic, and investing in our communities rather than starving them of resources, we can make all of Wisconsin safer.”

Kaul noted the Safer Wisconsin package outlines four prongs to reduce crime.

The first effort would providing investments in services such as community policing, violence prevention programs, victim services and re-entry programs to reduce recidivism. It would also fund more law enforcement training and to help people stay safe through address confidentiality.

The state would also expand on background checks for gun purchases, prohibit ghost guns and increase a felony classification for a repeat felony in-possession of a weapon. Kaul noted that gun violence has been the primary driver of the spike in homicides in Wisconsin during the pandemic.

Safer Wisconsin includes funds for addressing substance use disorders and mental health crises, such as creating mental health and veterans’ courts.

The package also includes reforms to ensure sexual assault kits are sent to state crime labs, create a hate crime hotline, and invest in violent crime investigators, among other services.

